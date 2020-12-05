(Food Services (K&W, Gordon, Sysco, Mays) and Proprietor of Motion 21) Suddenly at RVH, Barrie. Dave Clark, formerly of Orillia and Bracebridge, survived by beloved wife Stella (nee Singh) and daughter Sheirann, grandchildren Michael, Kohl, Elizabeth, Seth and great-grandchildren Maisie and Joey. Lovingly remembered by brother Arthur (Laura Tulipano) and sisters Gloria Birchall, Pat Jermey, Diane Dow and Kay Clark, aunts Dolly and Lillian Thompson and uncle Robert Thompson, sisters-in-law Donna (Art Schneider), Linda England and Connie Marten, brother-in-law Timothy, sisters-in-law Thelma, Angela, Helena and by the extended family in Orillia. Predeceased by his father James Edward, his mother Ethel (nee Thompson), wife Beth (nee Scrimshaw) and daughter Judy. Interment: St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
. (Full obituary and link to graveside service can be found on Mundell website).