Dave died at home in Emsdale on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with family by his side. Dave was born in Dundee, Scotland On July 28, 1931. He arrived in Canada on the Corinthia in May 1960. He will be sadly missed by his wife Diana (nee Boath) and son Geordie (Andrea). Also, by his brother-in-law Alex (Sandra) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dave was predeceased by his parents George and Mary Mitchell (Farquhar) and his siblings Jenny (Dan), Ella (Joe), George (Helen) and Betty (Joe). Many thanks to Dr. Small and Dr. Brisson and all of the Care Partner nurses; Claire, Carley, Rachel, Siam and others who were so helpful. Dave was a printer by trade, but was a man of all trades, enjoying building houses all by himself from the ground up. As per Dave's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca