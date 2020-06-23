It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving Mother, Sister and Aunt, Deborah McCaig (Welcher). Raised in Bracebridge, Debbie passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on June 20, 2020 in Guelph, ON Known for her feisty and quick wit, Debbie was always good for a laugh or a joke. Her caring but tough and determined demeanour made for a fiercely loving Mother, a passionate Sister and strong Aunt. She was tough, kind and gentle all at the same time. Debbie traveled the world with her best and forever friend Lina Crawford but she was never more at home than with her sons, Jacob and Nigel. She will be forever missed by her sons Jacob and Nigel McCaig and their partners Charolette Ellis and Sarah Brown. Her big Brother and Sister, Wayne and Valerie Welcher. Her Niece's and Nephew's; Ryan and Jessica Welcher, Leah and Neil Jones. Her Great Niece's and Nephew's; Oliver Moore, Aidan Jones, Eve Welcher and William Welcher. Although the depth of our sadness is profound we are comforted by the fact that Debbie can now rest after a long, valiant fight and be reunited with her loving parents, William (Bill) and Mavis Welcher. Debbie will be forever missed by her friends and family both in Bracebridge, Guelph and beyond but we will always take with us her determination, her strong will, her infectious laugh, her great advise and most of all her never-ending love. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when everyone who loved Debbie can be together to celebrate her amazing life. The family ask that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Hospice Wellington in Guelph, 795 Scottsdale Dr, Guelph, ON.



