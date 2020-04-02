|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of Denise Begin at her home in Gravenhurst at the age of 66. Loving sister of John L. Begin of North Bay, Lucille (Walter) Gravestone of Merrickville, John G. Begin (late Mary) of Gravehurst, Diane Begin of Orillia, Norman Begin of Bracebridge, Maryann Cormier (Paul Bertrand) of Oakville, and Caroline Barnes (Gualter Rebelo) of Drumbo. Predeceased by her parents John Louis Begin Sr. and Lucille (Bouchard) Begin and her brother Real Begin. Denise spent most of her life as a loving babysitter and caregiver to 100's of children in the Gravenhurst area and in Orillia. She was affectionately known to many as Dee Dee or Aunt Dee Dee. Her memory will be cherished by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. No other plans have been made at this time. Many thanks to all the ladies from Friends in Gravenhurst and Care Partners for their dedication, friendship and outstanding care of Denise over the past several years.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 2, 2020