Alan passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at Muskoka Landing at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Ann (MacDonald) in 2002. Proud father to daughters Lesley (Tom) and Janet (Derek). Loving Grandfather to David (Katherine), Katherine (Dan), Michael, Charlotte and Isabella. Delighted Great grandfather to Adelaide and Samuel. Survived by his siblings Neil and Nancy and sister-in-law Verta. Alan was the eldest child of Don and Mary (Benson) Patterson. Born in Winnipeg he lived in Victoria and Kenora before moving to Huntsville where he married Elizabeth (Betty Ann) MacDonald in 1957. Alan graduated from Queens as a Civil Engineer and his career took the family to Toronto, Sudbury and Sarnia. Alan's first major project was building the Don Valley Parkway. He enjoyed several sports including curling and down hill skiing. In his later years he took up Tai chi and became an instructor. He was a member of the Air Force club in Sarnia and Toastmasters where he honed his dry sense of humour. He was a generous supporter of several Community Organizations. Alan could be counted on to join any sing along and chance to indulge his sweet tooth. Cremation will take place with a private family gathering to honour Alan held at a later date. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Muskoka, Huntsville Hospice or charity of choice
