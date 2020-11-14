Passed away peacefully at home after his 13 year battle with Gastrointestinal Stromal (GIST) cancer on November 9, 2020 in Rochester, MI, at the age of 76. Don is survived by his wife, Heather, of 56 years. Father to Dean (Jennifer) Degazio and Todd (Carrie) Degazio and five grandchildren David, Julia, Evan, Maddie, and Charlotte. Son to Mick (d. 2017) and Muriel Degazio from Huntsville, Ontario, and brother to Debi Tytler. Don was born on February 1, 1944 in Sprucedale, Ontario, Canada. He began his GM career in Oshawa, Ontario in 1963, was transferred to Michigan in 1977, and continued to work for GM, as an Executive, until his retirement in 2004 with 41 years of service. He made many lifelong friendships through GM, both in Canada, in "the States", and abroad, during his extensive global travel. Don enjoyed spending time at his childhood home in Huntsville, Ontario, on the lake boating in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. He was an avid lacrosse player growing up, and a loyal Red Wings fan, even though he grew up in Canada! He enjoyed family vacations to Florida, ski trips to Northern Michigan, and golf trips with his buddies. In retirement, Don and Heather would split time between Michigan and Florida driving his Corvette, playing golf, having good times with friends, and enjoying spending time with his grandkids. Don enjoyed staying involved in GM even in his retirement, serving as the President of the GM Executive Retirees group in Florida. Due to current COVID-19 conditions and travel restrictions, the family will be conducting a private memorial and burial in Huntsville, Ontario when possible. Donations in his name and in lieu of flowers can be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate
)