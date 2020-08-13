On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 our beloved husband and father Donald Edward Simmons passed away with his wife, daughters and grandchildren by his side. Don was an Ontario Provincial Police officer for over 34 years. He retired to the Huntsville area in 1995 with his wife Eleanor. He served in Toronto, Whitby, Niagara Falls, Hearst, Huntsville and Temagami before retiring as a Staff Sergeant from Gananoque. Don was an active Scout leader during his life; he also played football in his youth and went on to become very active in the Junior B lacrosse club in Huntsville. Don was a very devout man and his church family was a very important part of his life. He joins his sons Scott Edward and Mark Donald in heaven, as well as his parents Edward and Bernice Simmons (Shortt). He is survived by his wife, Eleanor May Simmons (Maguire), his daughters Sandra Carter (Kevin), Susan Pickard (Ian) and grandchildren, Jessica, Tyson, Dalton, Morgan and Brianna as well as brother, Bob Simmons. A private family interment to take place in August and a Celebration of Life is being planned. Covid restrictions are impacting announcing a firm date at this time but will be held in Huntsville as soon as can be accommodated. Memorial donations can be made to the Children's Wish Foundation at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto or St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, Ontario.



