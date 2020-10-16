1/1
Donald Elmer "Don" KLINGBEIL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital with his beloved wife, Patsy by his side. Born in Parry Sound to parents Norval and Edna Klingbeil. Don grew up in Windermere along side his two siblings, Marion and Aubrey. He attended school at Windermere Public School and later attended Bracebridge High School. On September 22, 1979, Don married Patricia Diane Tofflemire, celebrating 41 years together. Don worked at Llanllar Estate as the Estate Manager along side Patsy for 40 years. In his spare time Don loved watching his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. When not watching his favourite teams, he loved to play the game himself. He was also known for his sense of humour and his friendly smile. Don leaves behind his beloved wife, Patsy, his brother Aubrey (Tracy) Klingbeil. Dearly missed by Patsy's mother Merle Tofflemire. He is the loving brother-in-law of Doug (Judy) Tofflemire and sister-in-law, Linda (Tom) Drever. Don will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews; Kim (Tyler), Doug (Amy), Erin and Michael, Dan (Laurie), Jim and Gina (Jim) and great-nieces and nephews; Tseitel, Ari, Oz, Bo, Brynn, Brandon and Rebecca. Don also leaves behind his extended family and his many friends to mourn his passing. Predeceased by his parents Norval and Edna Klingbeil, sister Marion and brother-in-law Peter Dawson and father-in-law, Clifford Tofflemire. Patsy would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Huntsville Hospital for the wonderful care and support given to Don and Patsy during his stay. A thank you also to Toronto Rehab for the wonderful care received. Don will be laid to rest during a graveside service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. Due to restrictions mandated by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, all guest attending the graveside service must RSVP on Don's memorial page on the Billingsley Funeral Home website or please call our office at 705-789-8982. Social distancing of 2 meters and the use of facial coverings will also be strictly adhered to . As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Billingsley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved