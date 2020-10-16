Don passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital with his beloved wife, Patsy by his side. Born in Parry Sound to parents Norval and Edna Klingbeil. Don grew up in Windermere along side his two siblings, Marion and Aubrey. He attended school at Windermere Public School and later attended Bracebridge High School. On September 22, 1979, Don married Patricia Diane Tofflemire, celebrating 41 years together. Don worked at Llanllar Estate as the Estate Manager along side Patsy for 40 years. In his spare time Don loved watching his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. When not watching his favourite teams, he loved to play the game himself. He was also known for his sense of humour and his friendly smile. Don leaves behind his beloved wife, Patsy, his brother Aubrey (Tracy) Klingbeil. Dearly missed by Patsy's mother Merle Tofflemire. He is the loving brother-in-law of Doug (Judy) Tofflemire and sister-in-law, Linda (Tom) Drever. Don will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews; Kim (Tyler), Doug (Amy), Erin and Michael, Dan (Laurie), Jim and Gina (Jim) and great-nieces and nephews; Tseitel, Ari, Oz, Bo, Brynn, Brandon and Rebecca. Don also leaves behind his extended family and his many friends to mourn his passing. Predeceased by his parents Norval and Edna Klingbeil, sister Marion and brother-in-law Peter Dawson and father-in-law, Clifford Tofflemire. Patsy would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Huntsville Hospital for the wonderful care and support given to Don and Patsy during his stay. A thank you also to Toronto Rehab for the wonderful care received. Don will be laid to rest during a graveside service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. Due to restrictions mandated by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, all guest attending the graveside service must RSVP on Don's memorial page on the Billingsley Funeral Home website or please call our office at 705-789-8982. Social distancing of 2 meters and the use of facial coverings will also be strictly adhered to . As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca
