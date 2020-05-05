Donald Glen CLEMENT
Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 64. He was the loved son of the late Glen and Marie Clement. Dear brother of Steve Clement (Henrike). Don lived most of his life in Bracebridge, working for Muskoka Containerize Services and BFI Canada, both recycling companies in Bracebridge. A graveside service will be held at Bracebridge Municipal Cemetery. Memorial contributions to OSPCA greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 5, 2020.
