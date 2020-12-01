It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Thomas Forsyth announce his sudden passing on November 25, 2020 shortly after his 88th birthday. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Christensen) and cherished father to daughters Kristine (Paul Swedak) and Sandy (George Nickerson). Papa loved and is loved by his 4 grandchildren: Duncan, Charlotte and Eric O'Brien, and Grant Swedak. He was known as Papa and Uncle Don to many nieces and nephews and family friends. Don was born on October 16, 1932 in Owen Sound, to Marguerite and Thomas Forsyth, where he grew up and spent many years in the Sauble Beach area. He is pre-deceased by both his sister Eileen (Jim Thomson) and brother Bob (Nancy). Stories of his early life were full of sports, mischievous adventures, entrepreneurship and hard work. Don led a life devoted to his family, friends, business and service to others. All his grandchildren were lucky enough to spend all their childhood summers at the cottage with Mor Mor and Papa. Papa showed his love in his typical fashion, checking boat gas, teaching how to tie knots and how to fix anything with the vast amount of tools he collected for his many projects. He entertained us with so many stories of his many early jobs, it is hard to fit them all in chronologically, but he knew the value of hard work and he served as a role model until his last days to his family. Don ran his own company producing corrugated containers for many years in St. Catharines and was a curler and golfer. He and Mary spent many winters with treasured friends and sometimes partners in crime in Stuart, Florida. However, most of his fondest memories were made from boating and cottage life at Lake of Bays. Mary and Don eventually moved to Muskoka where he transitioned into new careers, helping many people start new businesses, and being part of the insurance industry in his senior years. Don was a great friend to so many and an important part of his life was his service to his community. Don was a lifetime member of Rotary International, with over 30 years of service with the Bracebridge club, and he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by his club three times. What people remember most about Don is his fun and outgoing personality - always the life and often the host of many social events. We will miss his stories, energy and ability to fix anything. He died from a sudden heart attack puttering around outside in the place he loved most. Appreciation goes out to the dedicated Baysville Volunteer Fire Department and the compassionate Paramedic and OPP teams. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice
. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
There will be a celebration of life at a later date posted on the same website.