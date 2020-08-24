Passed unexpectedly at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on August 12, 2020, in her 79th year. Loving mother of Jim, Laurie (predeceased), and Russ. Grandmother to Jessica, Erica, Jamie, Mariah and Austin. Great-grandmother to Madden, Felix, Ava-Grace, Khloe, Madison, Jacob, and Riley. Donna was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was accepting of others and their opinions and also embraced the things that she shared with others, such as a love of gardening. Laughter was her music and she was always quick to share her beautiful smile or offer a helping hand. She was known by many as their 'second mom' and her door was always open. She remained close to many of these 'children' of hers throughout her life. Donna was a very outgoing person who cherished the company of friends and family. She also had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and always made sure they knew that she was a better person for having met them. Anyone who knew her well would speak of her generosity, kindness, strength, understanding, and her ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued without being a pushover. Donna loved to play cards, whether it be competitive bridge or a friendly game of cribbage. She spent much of her time outdoors, gardening in the summer and cross-country skiing in winter. A brown belt in judo, she worked hard and played hard but she always thought of others first and she will be remembered fondly by any who crossed her path. Donna would want those who knew her to gather and share a story and a smile and it is hoped that a Celebration of Life can be organized in the coming months. Miss Me But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free Miss me a little, but not for long, and not with your head bowed low Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me but let me go For this is a journey we all must take and each must go alone It's all part of the master plan, a step on the road to home When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to the friends we know Laugh at all the things we used to do. Miss me, but let me go. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society, since Donna's advice to you today would be the same as it always was... "take time to smell the flowers!"



