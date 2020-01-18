|
Beloved partner to Barry Hineman. Loving mother to Jessica, Daniel and Sara. Cherished daughter of Rene and the late Paul Tanner. Dear sister to Patti Boothby and Kate Tanner. Aunt to Kris (Nancy) Boothby, Savannah and Kolton, Shannon (Don) McEachern, Travis and Ethan, Miles Brush, Shalena (Donald) Malloy and Dax. Dear friend to Penny Piersey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or to a . Messages of condolence may be made through www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 18, 2020