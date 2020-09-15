1/1
Doris "Ruby" (Todd) EARL
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Pines Long Term Residential Care in Bracebridge in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Bill Earl who predeceased Ruby on October 2, 2004. Dearly loved mother of Wilma (Joe) Proulx of Orillia, Don Earl (Diane Coombes) of Novar and Bonnie Earl of Calgary. Proud grandmother of Cindy (Andrew), Shona (Chris), Wendy (John), Scott, deceased, (Mandy), Rob (Anne-Marie), Jamie (Dezarae), Jeff (Krista), Jennifer (Waseem) and Jacquelyn (Pat). Adored great-grandmother of Ahsley (James), Ryan, Sholaine, Brett, Adam, Colin, Brandon, Jordan, Cole, Laura, Riley, Weston, Hudson, Corson, Waverley, Isaiah and Keziah. Proud great-great-grandmother of Dawson and Lauryn. Pre-deceased by her parents Lewis & Pearl Todd, brother Harold and his wife Ellen. Due to Covid-19, Provincial guidelines and restrictions enforced by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, funeral services allow for a 30% capacity while social distancing measures are observed. Please call Billingsley Funeral Home at 705-789-8982 or RSVP below to reserve a time to pay your respects. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at Billingsley Funeral Home, on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 1 p.m. The funeral service will be live streamed through Zoom for those unable to attend. Burial to follow at Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery where Ruby will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. A reception will follow the burial at Billingsley Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Muskoka. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Funeral services provided by
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
