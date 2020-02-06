Home

Doris Jean Ketch


1939 - 09
Doris Jean Ketch In Memoriam
The day that you left us, when God called you home, was the day that we realized our sweetness was gone. We think of you often and wish you were here. Nothing would make us happier than to hold you so near. We know you are happy and free of pain, but we wish we could tell you our love for you again. You left us beautiful memories which we will always hold in our hearts. Your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side and in our hearts. Forever loved & always remembered by Lorraine, Dale, Brian, Gwen, James & families along with sister Lois
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
