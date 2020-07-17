May 3, 1921 - July 11, 2020 In her 100th year, Dorothy Ella Barron Boyer passed peacefully in the comforting arms of family and surrounded by love. Loving mother of Lynne (John) Parks, Jane (the late Thomas) Hay, Margaret (Jed Hiltz), Rob (Rae-Anne) and George (Doreen). Grandmother of Leslie (Imre) Rohonczy, Mark (Hayley) Youngs, Chris (Shelley) Young, Debbie (Chris) Marling, Sarah (Troy Sweeney) Brownlee, Shona (Justin) Norwood, the late Jeremy Boyer, and Jennifer (Frank) Worster. Great-grandmother of Olivia (Tay) Filgate, Griffin Rohonczy, Spencer Marling, Connor Marling, Clara Sweeney, Gavin Young, Kirsten, Rykin and Josephine Norwood, Kodi and Jakob Nicholls. Predeceased by her husband Wilson Boyer, her parents; William and Minnie (Brown) Barron, her brother Bob and sisters, Ruth Tessier and Janet Beatty. After a lifetime working with children with developmental challenges, she became a Reiki Master at the age of 80. 'Spirit Mother' of many. Donations to Muskoka Family Focus & Children's Place would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be shared through www.reynoldsfuneral.com