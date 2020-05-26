Douglas Edwin PAULLETTE
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Bracebridge, ON, at the age of 62. Beloved father of Amee Paullette, and Eric Paullette. Cherished grandfather of Cole Paullette. Douglas was also survived by his Aunt Gwen and Uncle Howard Dewar, several cousins, and the mother of their children, Marilyn Paullette. Douglas grew up in Windemere, spending most of his life in Muskoka. He was very fond of his pets and was very proud of his occupation. He was a friend of many and will be greatly missed by all. Cremation has taken place and a burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Lung Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 26, 2020.
