Douglas George Cross, in his 77th year, passed away peacefully at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on January 25, 2020 with his beloved partner Colleen Casey at his side. Doug was a man of many colours. In his early working years he was a successful media sales executive for CTV in Toronto. After locating permanently to Muskoka in the late 80's, he ran his own media company called "Media Sales Incentives", working with many local companies in the Muskoka area. Doug served on the Board of the local hospital for several years as well as the Watershed Council. He made many friends through his fun-loving, witty personality and was known to be somewhat of a "social butterfly" who always loved to entertain guests in his home with a "cleansing ale". His passion for curling developed a network of great friends which Doug cherished to the end and his passion for wooden antique boats was something he was very passionate about. Doug was one of a kind! Full of life, humour and his support for a beautiful Muskoka. Survived by his partner Colleen Casey, his brothers Robert Cross, Timothy Cross (Elsie), his niece and god-daughter Shannon Cross, extended family and many Muskoka friends. Many thanks to Dr. Mason and his staff at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion during Doug's last days. A Memorial Visitation is being held on January 28th from 11-1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral home, 1 Mary St., Bracebridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation. Messages of condolence may made sent through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 30, 2020