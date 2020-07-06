1/1
Douglas John TAVERNER
1951-03-22 - 2020-07-04
Beloved husband of Louise of Barkway. Beloved father of Marsha (Sebastian) Nievas of Rosemont and Blake (Erin) Taverner of Gravenhurst. Loving grandfather of Alex, Clara, Addison and Chael. Loving son of Eileen and the late John Taverner of Barkway. Predeceased by sister Jacqueline. Doug was very passionate about his family and local community. Memorial donations to Muskoka Pioneer Power Association, P.O. Box 2256, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 1W2 would be sincerely appreciated. Messages of condolence may be made through www.cavillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
