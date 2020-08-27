1/1
Douglas WARDLE
1923-12-07 - 2020-08-15
He was a loving husband to Reta (Hurd) Wardle. He was a loving uncle and brother to many. Cherished father of Suzanne Wardle Setchell (Owen), grandfather to Leeann (Scott), Bowen (Natalie), Deeann (Greg) and Rowen (Maxine) and a great-grandfather to many. A man of many adventures - WW2 he was a part of the liberation of Holland, a boy scout leader for much of his life, in the 1950's he was the decorator for the windows at Eatons and decorator of the parade floats. Douglas was a pioneer of film and TV special effects as his career was working for CBC as a special effects technician, he was fortunate enough to work on a few films as well. For the last few years he has been a proud member of the Bracebridge Legion and asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the local Legion or food bank. We all have happy memories

Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
