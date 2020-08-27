He was a loving husband to Reta (Hurd) Wardle. He was a loving uncle and brother to many. Cherished father of Suzanne Wardle Setchell (Owen), grandfather to Leeann (Scott), Bowen (Natalie), Deeann (Greg) and Rowen (Maxine) and a great-grandfather to many. A man of many adventures - WW2 he was a part of the liberation of Holland, a boy scout leader for much of his life, in the 1950's he was the decorator for the windows at Eatons and decorator of the parade floats. Douglas was a pioneer of film and TV special effects as his career was working for CBC as a special effects technician, he was fortunate enough to work on a few films as well. For the last few years he has been a proud member of the Bracebridge Legion and asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the local Legion or food bank. We all have happy memories



