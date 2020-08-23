Doug died peacefully at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge on Wednesday August 19th, 2020 at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his brother Don Morrow and his son Gregory Morrow. Doug is survived by his wife Janet, brother Cliff (Jill). His children Kelly (Ken Aitchison), Donna and daughter in law Julie Thomas. His grandchildren Nicholas (Leah), Reiley (Will Neff), Avery and Carson. His great grandchildren Jude and Grey. Doug was born in Muskoka Falls on November 8th, 1934. He resided there his whole life. He was proud of the fact that he had played hockey for the Bracebridge Junior C Hockey Team, helping to win the championship for the year 1957. He married Janet Annette Gillett on October 7th, 1961. He worked as a plumber and in time the manager of the Bracebridge Barrie Supply Plumbing Wholesale Store. He was known as a hard worker, proficient in many aspects of building. After he retired, he enjoyed life on Spence Lake. There was a small private graveside service to remember Doug at the Bracebridge Memorial Cemetery on Monday August 24th, 2020. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com