It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing on Thursday, June 4, 2020 of Duncan Edward Brown in Bracebridge at the age of 86. Dunc was born in Mactier on March 31, 1934. Dunc married Jean Middlebrook in October 1962, they were married 57 years. They have two daughters, Donna and Laurie (David) and two granddaughters Emily and Arden. Dunc spent his entire life in Port Carling, a town he dearly loved and made lifetime friendships. As a youth, he loved to play hockey and was known as a rugged defenceman who never shied away from the rough stuff. In his professional life, he built a successful heavy equipment business and he possessed a good work ethic over his entire career. As an adult he enjoyed playing golf and the many friends he made through it. His Wednesday night dinners at the office were attended by many close friends over the years. Dunc's love of hunting and fishing took him to many places, with his favourite being Newfoundland. He especially enjoyed his time at the hunt camp that he, other family members, and friends started more than fifty years ago. He shared the hunt camp with his family, and they will cherish the great memories of annual Easter and Thanksgiving weekends together. He was especially proud that his two granddaughters loved to shoot and were quite proficient with the shotguns he gave them one Easter. Dunc is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Donna and Laurie (David), and granddaughters Emily and Arden. Dunc was the second of nine children born to Roy and Almeda Brown. He was predeceased by sister Mary and brother Daniel. He is survived by Mervin (Marjorie), Bessie (George), Clayton (Marnie), John (Diane), Edi (Bill), and Jim. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice. Visitations will be held on Sunday, June 14th from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Monday, June 15th from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Should you wish to attend either of the visitations, please see the following message to reserve your time to visit with the family. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. You must call Reynolds Funeral Home (705-645-2257), between 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Monday - Friday, to reserve a time to visit with the family of the late Dunc Brown. Please refer to the BAO (Bereavement Authority of Ontario) website for clarification. https://thebao.ca/news/registrars-directives/ - refer to May 26, 2020 directive. Visitation will be scheduled on the hour and half hour for 15 minutes. Limited space, per each time period is available. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 8, 2020.