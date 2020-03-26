|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, in her 95th year. She was the eldest daughter of the late Wilfred and Edith Creasor (Widdifield). Beloved wife of the late Clayton Thomas Carrick. Cherished mother of Barbara (the late Jim) Dunlop, Marlene (Glen) Dickson, the late Dawn Louise, Jocelyn (the late Bob) O'Leary, Nathaniel (Shelley) Carrick, Shelby (Mark) Whipp, Carol (Braden) Litster and Michele (Paul) Godward. Loving grandmother of Bruce (Linda), Bradley (Tammy), Sherri (Earl), Darren (Lori), Jason (Kelly), Jeremy (Michelle), Aimee, Sean (Amy), Shannon (Ernesto), Dwight (Kory), Adam, Erin (Blake), Danielle (Joel), Melanie (Wesley), Matthew, Blake and Joshua. Proud great-grandmother of Devon, Mitchell, Mark, Julie, Jordan, Brody, Sydney, Brenden, Terra, Rachel, Leanne, Cassandra, Jayden, Amber, Hannah, Cadence, Austen, Noah, Emery, Onyx, Charlie, Chelsea, Callie, Leland, Mason, Addison, Chael, Finn, Wren, Abigail and Emily. Great-great grandmother of Olivia, Sonya, Kiara, Gavin, Jacob, Maeve, Dallas, Tyler, Tyson and Ariel. Dear sister of the late Grant (survived by Frances), the late Joyce and Jack Ralph, the late Errol Creasor (survived by Stella), the late Phyllis and Ken Olsen and the late Gary (survived by Sally and Mario Ricci), Jim (Susan), Wilfred (Sheila) and Roger (Peggy). In keeping with Norma's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory may be made to Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital or South Muskoka Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated Messages of condolence may be made through www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 26, 2020