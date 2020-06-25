Jay passed away peacefully at home, on May 22, 2020 with his loving wife Trish by his side. Jay was predeceased by his parents Ted and Bertha Bell and his brother Wayne. He will be deeply missed by his children Jennifer Bell (Tracey McKeen), Jason (Lisa), and Jordan, his siblings Kathy Earl, Bill (Lynn), Rosalie Wheeler (David) and Tim (Vicki), sister-in-law Carol, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many relatives, friends and by his loving cat Shadey. Jay was musically talented and taught himself to play guitar at an early age. He also learned the bagpipes and that gift took him to many places over the years including The Netherlands, where he was honored to play at the Holten Canadian War Cemetery. As well as the Netherlands, Jay and Trish traveled to Ireland, Germany and Spain. Jay absolutely loved the time he spent in Spain. He enjoyed being close to nature, loved hunting, fishing and riding his ATV. He was a good friend to many and always was happy and he lived life with a smile on his face. We will miss his readiness to talk and tell a story or a joke. Jay and his family were blessed to spend time together over the last few months as he prepared for his next journey. Trish and family would like to thank Allan, MJ, Nurses, Doctors and PSW's who helped and cared for Jay. If so desired, memorial donations to Ducks Unlimited would be acknowledge as expressions of sympathy by the family.



