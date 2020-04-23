|
Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side at age 69. Beloved Son of the late Ethel Marie (Duggan) Ingleson and the late Edward Albert Ingleson. Loving Brother of Eleanor Wilson, Elaine M. Ingleson, Annette Manary (late Roy Manary), Earl Ingleson and Mary Ingleson (George Syvret). Proud Uncle of William Wilson (Joanie), Peggy Lawler(Tom), Walter Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Francis Wilson (Charlene), Alice Meinecke (Stefan), Roberta Beriault (Keith Moran), Lawrence Beriault (Susie), Paul Beriault (Flavia), Roy Manary (Marilyn), Annette Gilpin (David), Earl Manary (Angel Manary), Luke Manary (Terri), Peter Ingleson (Trish), Monica Ingleson, Melissa Tingey (Brad), Jimmy Smith, Rodney Holmes (Leslie), Daniel Holmes(Michelle). Great Uncle to 44 nieces and nephews (predeceased by nephew David Thomson), Great Grand Uncle to 8 nieces and nephews. Proud to be affectionately known as Uncle Ted by all. Also loved and remembered by many cousins. Ted was born in Scarborough Ontario. He moved to Muskoka with his family at age 17. Ted enjoyed going to the beach, music, dancing, jigsaw puzzles, colouring and a good joke. Ted attended Community Living where he made many friends over the years. He especially loved spending time with his family. The family would like to send out a very special thank you to Dr. Liao, Dr. Holman and all the home care PSW'S, Nurses, Nurse Practitioner Susan and CCAC staff for their care and support for Ted over the years. A special thank you to Allan Manary and Jaida Manary for their assistance support and care of their Great Uncle Ted. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home Bracebridge. Interment will take place, with immediate family only, at a later date. Messages of Condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com If desired, Memorial Donations may be made to the .
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 23, 2020