Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin BILZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin John BILZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin John BILZ Obituary
Peacefully passed at the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 17, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved partner of Marilyn LaRose and loving father of Rodney (Brigitte) and Todd (Shelley). Proud Grandpa of Katie, Trevor, Riley and Devin (Jessica). Survived by his brother Harold (Jean) and his sister Ella. Predeceased by his sisters Mabel, Eva and Glady, his brother Howard and his niece Ann. Ed will be missed by his nieces and nephews, other extended family members, and dear friends. In keeping with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place, with a celebration of life to occur in the future. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -