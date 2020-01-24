|
Peacefully passed at the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 17, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved partner of Marilyn LaRose and loving father of Rodney (Brigitte) and Todd (Shelley). Proud Grandpa of Katie, Trevor, Riley and Devin (Jessica). Survived by his brother Harold (Jean) and his sister Ella. Predeceased by his sisters Mabel, Eva and Glady, his brother Howard and his niece Ann. Ed will be missed by his nieces and nephews, other extended family members, and dear friends. In keeping with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place, with a celebration of life to occur in the future. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 24, 2020