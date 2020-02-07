|
Passed away peacefully at Albright Manor on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Field (2009). Loving mother of Doug (Christine) and Laurie Ann. Cherished grandma of Miranda, Heather (Josh), Kevin (Melissa) and David. Beloved great-grandma of Arianne, Livia and Hunter. Remembered lovingly by brother Albert and sister Lorraine. Predeceased by her brother Elroy and sister Marian. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be held at St. Andrew`s Anglican Church, 156 Main Street West, Grimsby, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to the or to your local church choir fund would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 7, 2020