Passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in her 87th year. Ruth was the beloved daughter of the late William and Charlotte Crouchley and she was also predeceased by her sister Helen. Ruth was the devoted wife of the late Ross Veitch. She will be sadly missed by her children Bob (Diane), Bev (Drew Mortimer), Ian (Sharon) and Neil (Teresa). Ruth was the cherished grandmother of 6, Thomas, Kari, Kailey, Graham, Erin and Nicholas. She loved seeing her 5 great-grandchildren: Savannah, Sullivan, William, Jeremy and Dante. Ruth started her life in Aldershot then moved to Muskoka. First working at the Windermere House where she met her husband Ross. Ruth was a teacher in a one room school in Watt Township, then for a few years as a stay-at-home mom. After the sudden death of Ross, Ruth went to work for Dr. Ray Savijarvi and remained there for over 30 years. Ruth also was volunteer of the SMMH Auxiliary for many years and was so very proud to receive her 50-year volunteer award in October 2018. Ruth could always be found with a pair of knitting needles in hand making sweaters, hats, mittens and blankets for her family, friends and anyone in need. The family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to Blanche Oliver, Shirley Gates, Pilar and the nurses and doctors of SMMH. Visitation will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home, 1 Mary St. Bracebridge, Ontario on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Auxiliary. Messages of condolence may be sent through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 21, 2020