A long-time resident of Bracebridge passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Also known as Ellie, she was well known and respected as a business owner, loving to devote time to clients at Eleanor's Beauty Salon. She loved to take part in organizing and helping with winter carnival, baking for the fair and joining walks for charity groups. Her hobbies were bingo, pool, snowmobiling and taking trips to Florida. Eleanore was born on March 4th, 1927 into the well-respected family of Art and Jean Kaye of Milford Bay. She was number 6 of 10 children. Eleanore had no children of her own. She gave her love to her many nieces and nephews and loved to entertain them. There is a great hole in our hearts. She meant the world to all who loved her. She is survived by her sister Rita Moynan and predeceased by her husbands; Earl Read and Lambert Van Hezewyk, brothers; Art, Doug and Keith, sisters; Roberta Gorman, Doris Fry, Jean Haight, Muriel Patterson, and Martha Kennedy. Many thanks to all at the condo for everything you did for Ellie and a special thanks to the staff of South Muskoka Memorial Hospital for the care and kindness. For those who wish, donations in memory of Ellie may be made to The Children's Wish Foundation, The Children's Foundation of Muskoka, The South Muskoka Memorial Hospital or The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com