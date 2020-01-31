Home

Elisabeth Frances (Telfer) Cope

Elisabeth Frances (Telfer) Cope Obituary
Beth Cope, age 97, passed away at Algonquin Grace Hospice on January 24, 2020 surrounded by love, with her husband Bill and children, Dave (Sharon Orcutt), Katie (Bev MacWilliams) and Marg (Doug Bennett) by her side. Cherished grandma of Alissa (Scott Baird), Shawn (Jen Brandt), Kim and Katy (Chris Divjak). Proud great grandma of William and Nicholas Bennett. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with Beth's wishes, a family gathering will take place later in the year. Memorial donations would be gratefully accepted by Algonquin Grace/Hospice Huntsville.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 31, 2020
