Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Robinson


1932 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Robinson Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Elizabeth Robinson of Huntsville, ON, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at The Village of Arbour Trails in Guelph, ON. Predeceased by her husband, Earl Robinson (2015) and stepson Brian. She leaves behind stepson Terry Robinson (Nancy) of Ann Arbour, Michigan and brother Jack Whitefoot of Cambridge, ON. As well as nieces Tracy Pauze (Michael) and Patti Bobier (Brad), and nephew John Whitefoot. Betty was born in Galt, Ontario in 1932 to John and Edna Whitefoot. After graduating from Preston High School, Betty went on to become an RN, accepting her first position at the Huntsville Hospital. Betty eventually became head nurse of the emergency ward - a position she held until retirement. Betty was an avid bridge player and loved to travel with her dear friend Jane Neil. Perhaps most of all Betty will be remembered for the lifelong love she shared with her pet pugs. As per Betty's request, there will be no service.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -