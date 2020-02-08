|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Elizabeth Robinson of Huntsville, ON, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at The Village of Arbour Trails in Guelph, ON. Predeceased by her husband, Earl Robinson (2015) and stepson Brian. She leaves behind stepson Terry Robinson (Nancy) of Ann Arbour, Michigan and brother Jack Whitefoot of Cambridge, ON. As well as nieces Tracy Pauze (Michael) and Patti Bobier (Brad), and nephew John Whitefoot. Betty was born in Galt, Ontario in 1932 to John and Edna Whitefoot. After graduating from Preston High School, Betty went on to become an RN, accepting her first position at the Huntsville Hospital. Betty eventually became head nurse of the emergency ward - a position she held until retirement. Betty was an avid bridge player and loved to travel with her dear friend Jane Neil. Perhaps most of all Betty will be remembered for the lifelong love she shared with her pet pugs. As per Betty's request, there will be no service.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 8, 2020