Elizabeth Carlene (Payne) Killarn
Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, in her 80th year, at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, after a brave battle with cancer. She will be missed by her children Robin (Steve) Goodwin of Elmira, and Carl (Irenke) Payne, of Calgary, grandchildren Connor, Emma, and Iain, brothers Ken (Linda) and Gary (Pam), nieces Heather, Mandy, and Michelle, her many friends, and her special friend Orville. Predeceased by her parents Carl and Thelma (Bowdler) Payne and husband William Ackerman. After spending her childhood in Elmira, Carlene enjoyed a career in teaching. She spent her retirement years in a house she loved on the banks of the South Muskoka river, near Bracebridge. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 14, 2020.
