Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Alvera HARPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Alvera HARPER Obituary
Passed away peacefully in Bracebridge on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 83 following a brief battle with cancer. Ellen was the beloved wife of the late Stan Harper, loving mother of Mark (Debby) and Glen (Jessica), and devoted grandmother of Jillian. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Les and Eleanor Thomas, and sister, Gail. Visitation was held at Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge on Thursday, February 20th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service was held at St. Thomas Anglican Church on Friday, February 21st at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions to the or OSPCA would be greatly appreciated if you feel inclined to do so. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -