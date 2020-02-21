|
Passed away peacefully in Bracebridge on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 83 following a brief battle with cancer. Ellen was the beloved wife of the late Stan Harper, loving mother of Mark (Debby) and Glen (Jessica), and devoted grandmother of Jillian. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Les and Eleanor Thomas, and sister, Gail. Visitation was held at Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge on Thursday, February 20th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service was held at St. Thomas Anglican Church on Friday, February 21st at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions to the or OSPCA would be greatly appreciated if you feel inclined to do so. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 21, 2020