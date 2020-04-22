Home

Elsie Cynthia MARTIN

Elsie Cynthia MARTIN Obituary
Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was in her 98th year. Elsie was the beloved wife of the late Frank Martin. Loving mother of Peggy Firth (Brian). Proud grandmother "Nan" to Kevin Firth (Terra) and Cheryl Bessey (Jeremy). Great-grandmother "Elsa" to Sofia and Spencer Firth, and Oakley Bessey. Due to Covid-19 a private service was held with interment in the Glen Orchard Cemetery. A celebration of Elie's life will be held at a later date. As Elsie loved kids and animals, the family would like donations to go to Sick Kids, OSPCA or South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.reynoldfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 22, 2020
Remember
