Elton James Duncan SAWYER
RCAF (Ret.) Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, at the age of 91. Elton was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Suzanne "Sue." (nee Clark). Loving father of Jim, Jerry and Penny Hawley (Dave). Cherished grandfather of Aidan, Jack, Mitchell, Jerry and Brendan. Son of the late James and Katherine (nee Mitchell) Sawyer. Brother of the late Jack and Irwin Sawyer. A Graveside Service was held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Ufford Cemetery. In keeping with Elton's great love of the outdoors, the family would welcome a memorial tree planted in his honour. Personal condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 17, 2020.
