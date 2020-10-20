1/1
Emma was born in Baysville, Ontario to Sarah (nee Houston) and Charles Gaisford on April 23, 1933. She married Ross Payne on May 31, 1952 in Huntsville, Ontario. Together they had three sons, Brian, Dean and Mark and resided in both Burk's Falls and Huntsville, Ontario. She worked for many years at Brant's Flower Shop, the A&P and Shopper's Drug Mart. She spent many of her hours volunteering for the Cancer Society and other causes around town. She was also known for chasing her grandchildren around the hills at Hidden Valley Highlands Ski Club where she and Ross were founding members and spent many memorable years with great friends and family there. Emma is preceded in death by her husband Ross, brother Emery, sister Marie and son Dean. Emma is survived by her sons Brian (Barbara) and Mark (Suphanni); she will ever be remembered as the most wonderful Nana by grandchildren Denise, Courtney (Matt) and Evan, Natasha and Richard; and great-grandchild Rei. Due to current restrictions there will not be a service at this time. Cremation has taken place. Emma's family extends their sincere thank you's to the doctors and nurses at the Odette Cancer Center at Sunnybrook Hospital, to Closing the Gap - Huntsville and to Billingsley Funeral Home for their time and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local cancer charity of choice or Huntsville Hospice. Messages of condolence can be made to www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
