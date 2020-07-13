1/1
Ernest Herbert "Ernie" DENOMME
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home in Huntsville on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in his 77th year. Ernie is survived by his son Paul (Scott) Denomme and stepson's, Kevin (Ruth) Morgan, Rick (Myra) Morgan and Phillip (Vicky) Morgan. Also survived by his brother Ray (Trudy) Denomme. Ernie will be dearly missed by his friends Amanda and Michelle. Pre-deceased by his parents Kenneth and Doloris Denomme (nee Hiehn) and siblings, Rosanne and Richard. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Kearney. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Muskoka Seniors Home Assistance or the Table Food Bank Soup Kitchen. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved