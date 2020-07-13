Passed away peacefully at his home in Huntsville on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in his 77th year. Ernie is survived by his son Paul (Scott) Denomme and stepson's, Kevin (Ruth) Morgan, Rick (Myra) Morgan and Phillip (Vicky) Morgan. Also survived by his brother Ray (Trudy) Denomme. Ernie will be dearly missed by his friends Amanda and Michelle. Pre-deceased by his parents Kenneth and Doloris Denomme (nee Hiehn) and siblings, Rosanne and Richard. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Kearney. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Muskoka Seniors Home Assistance or the Table Food Bank Soup Kitchen. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com