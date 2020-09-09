1/1
Ernest "Ernie" LUXFORD
On September 4, 2020 Ernie Luxford passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in the arms of his daughter. He is now happily reunited with his beloved wife, Betty Jeannette (2017). He will be missed dearly by his four children, Rick (Susan) Luxford, Debbie (Late Ken) Luxford, Wendy (Colin) Springett, and Laurie (Doug) Roberts. He will always be fondly remembered, and his wit sorely missed, by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sisters-in-law Geri Rusas and Libby Luxford, and his many nieces and nephews, staff and friends at Oak Park Terrace, and many others whose hearts he has touched. A special thank you to his nephew and sidekick, Jeff Luxford, for his devotion to Ernie over the years. Many thanks as well to Dr. Magbule Doko, Mandy Sales, Alexandra Coldwell, and the members of the Take-Out Tuesday Club for their efforts to make this past year as enjoyable as possible for Ernie. Finally, we extend our immense gratitude to the caring team at Hospice of Windsor for their great dedication and compassion. The following poem is one that Ernie learned as a schoolboy and continued to recite throughout his life. This poem served as Ernie's moral compass and helped guide him to be the man we all know and love. Man-Making We are all blind until we see That in the human plan Nothing is worth the making if It does not make the man. Why build these cities glorious If man unbuilded goes? In vain we build the work, unless The builder also grows. -Edwin Markham Donations to the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Inc., 6038 Empress St., Windsor, Ontario N8T 185, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home 1525 Highway 3, Oldcastle 519-969-3939 A private family interment will be held at a later date. Online guestbook and donations may be left at www.victoriagreenlawnfuneral.ca.

Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.
