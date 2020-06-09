Evelyn Rita Clark
Passed away peacefully at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late William Clark. Loving mother of Theresa Speicher (Wilson). Cherished grandmother of Andrew Speicher (Marlene), Todd Speicher (Angie), Heather Passmore (Will), and Angela Nelson. Great grandmother of Lindsey Speicher, Isaac Speicher, Mark Nelson, Katie and Amber Gray. Great-great grandmother of Hannah, Rachael, Arabelle and Braisin. Dear sister of John Bouchard (Nancy), Janet Nye (late Bill), Theresa Armstrong (late Earl), and Helen Hinks (Jack). Evelyn will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Evelyn and John Nelson, her siblings Marie Keatley (Maurice), and Luke Bouchard. A private graveside service will be held in the Mickle Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Diabetes Association greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.
