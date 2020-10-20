Evie passed away of pneumonia, at the Bracebridge Hospital on October 17, 2020. Predeceased by parents Oliver and Kate Thake; sisters Olive, Vera, Audrey and Elsie as well as husbands Wilf DeMeo and Earl Roberts. Evie leaves her daughter, Cathy, son-in-law Dave and grandsons Brian and Mike as well as nieces and nephews and the 'girls' she played bridge with - you know who you are. In keeping with Evie's wishes, cremation has taken place and no funeral or Celebration of Life will take place. If you wish to do so, donations in Evie's memory may be made to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, 75 Anne St. Bracebridge ON P1L 2E4 705 645-4404. Personal condolences, memories, or donations may be made at www.reynoldsfuneral.com