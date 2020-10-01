1/1
Florence Jeannette (Verrier) DEGAZIO
1929 - 2020
Passed peacefully at the Southlake Regional Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario on September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Degazio. Mother of Joanne Oke (Douglas), Donna Lynch (Patrick), Michael Degazio (Christina) and Joseph Degazio (Shelley). Proud grand mother to Tanya Maw (Darren), Carey-Anne Oke-Cook (Mark), Andrew Lynch, Matthew Lynch (Carissa), Brennan Lynch (Meghann), Alexis Degazio, Nicholas Degazio, Joshua Degazio, Jordan Degazio, Jessica Degazio. Favourite great-grandmother of Taylor, Katlyn, Joanna, Westan, Weldan, Jo Leeanne, Violet, Keegan and the late Zachari. Florence is survived by siblings Celine Ross &Shirley Elgie. She is predeceased by siblings Joseph Verrier & Lorraine Kantomer. Predeceased by her parents Alphonse & Kataryna Verrier. Florence is also predeceased by her second husband George Bruce. Due to Covid-19, Provincial guidelines and restrictions enforced by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, funeral services allow for a 30% capacity. Social distancing measures were observed. Visitation was held at the Billingsley Funeral Home, 430 Ravenscliffe Rd in Huntsville, on September 27, 2020 between 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 12 Centre Street Huntsville, on September 28, 2020 at 2:00pm, the burial followed at the Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery. If Desired memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
