Passed peacefully at the Southlake Regional Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario on September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Degazio. Mother of Joanne Oke (Douglas), Donna Lynch (Patrick), Michael Degazio (Christina) and Joseph Degazio (Shelley). Proud Nanny to Tanya Maw (Darren), Carey-Anne Oke-Cook (Mark), Andrew Lynch, Matthew Lynch (Carissa), Brennan Lynch (Meghann), Alexis Degazio, Nicholas Degazio, Joshua Degazio, Jordan Degazio, Jessica Degazio. Favourite great-nanny of Taylor, Katlyn, Joanna, Westan, Weldan, Jo Leeanne, Violet, Keegan and the late Zachari. Florence is survived by siblings Celine Ross and Shirley Elgie. She is predeceased by siblings Joseph Verrier and Lorraine Kantomer. Predeceased by her parents Alphonse and Kataryna Verrier. Florence is also predeceased by her second husband George Bruce. Born in Red River, Manitoba, her parents and siblings eventually settled in Huntsville, Ontario, all while enduring the hardships of the Depression. After meeting Joseph Degazio in Huntsville, Ontario, they eventually married on September 7, 1946 and celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing in January, 1998. Florence was a proud homemaker and enjoyed preparing Sunday spaghetti dinners for family and friends. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed the musical times spent with her family, and loved dressing up to participate in square dancing. Joseph and Florence owned and operated a variety store and gas station from the family home in Aspdin for a number of years. Florence was a member of the Aspdin Women's Institute, a trustee of the Stisted school board, an employee of Eaton's, Huntsville and a volunteer at Fairvern Nursing Home. Although she was 91, she had relentless energy; nothing was too great of a challenge. Florence was a dedicated wife, mother, nanny and great-nanny. Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Huntsville, on September 28, 2020. The burial followed at the Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



