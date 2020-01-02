Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Resources
More Obituaries for Florine Duz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florine Barbara Duz

Add a Memory
Florine Barbara Duz Obituary
Florine Barbara Duz (Morra) 1928 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on December 20th. Daughter of John and Lena Morra. Pre-deceased by sisters Nancy, Mary, Dolly, Dena, Betty, Josephine, Teresa and brothers Rocco and Anthony. Survived by brothers Paul and Don and sister Anna. Lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years Alfonso, mother to Angela Smith (Scott), Paul (Wennie), Chris (Leslie), Mark (Janice) and Joe (Erin Biggs) and grandmother to Alison, Michael, Ashley, Alex, Anthony, Jake and Logan and great-grandmother to Lexie, Zach, Logan, Dylan and Cooper. Florine was born in Toronto and raised in Bracebridge, Ontario where her father John was both the town's barber and the band leader. She travelled to Toronto in her early twenties to start her professional career. She met Alfonso in Toronto and they were married on September 22, 1952. They settled in Etobicoke for the majority of their lives together with their five children with summers spent back in her hometown at the family cottage in Bracebridge. She enjoyed her retirement immensely at the cottage with family nearby. Florine was at her happiest supporting and caring for her family members. She loved to cook and bake for large groups, although the number she served could never be 13, a superstition passed down from her mother. Thus, frantic phone calls sometimes had to be made during the day to ensure a 14th arrived prior to the meal. A celebration of Florine's life was held at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1X7, 416-241-4618 on Friday, December 27th from 2-4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. The Mass and burial will be held in the Spring in Bracebridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart & Stroke or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -