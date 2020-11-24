Passed away peacefully at Granite Ridge Retirement Residence in Gravenhurst, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 101. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late James Clipsham who predeceased Margaret in 2013. Loving mother of Kathleen Brock of Gravenhurst. Cherished grandmother of David Brock (Amy Groothuis) of Regina, Saskatchewan, and Joseph Brock (Gaby) of Leduc, Alberta. Proud great grandmother of Laurel, Willem, and Atticus. Dear sister of the late Teresa Moore and brothers Bernard, Peter, Tom, Lawrence, and Leo Flynn. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place. Margaret will be laid to rest beside her dear husband at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
