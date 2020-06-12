Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 8, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Gail was the beloved wife and life partner of Barry Tourgis. Loving sister in law of Susan Swaine, dear aunt of Lindsay and Matthew. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.