Beloved husband - Anita (predeceased), father-Juanita (Marcus) and Christopher (Leslie), and grandfather-Zachary, Max, Mackenzie, Ethan, Emma, Owen, Henry and Trillium. Passed away peacefully at Nipissing Serenity Hospice, North Bay. Geoff will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At Geoff's request, a Masonic Funeral will be followed by a funeral and by interment at the Mickle Memorial Cemetery in Gravenhurst, when allowed. Sincere gratitude to our family, the Hospice for providing dad with exceptional and compassionate care and to The Reverend Judie Cooper and family and the St. Thomas' Church family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Nipissing Serenity Hospice in North Bay or to St. Thomas Church in Bracebridge. Condolences for the family may be left at peacefultransition.ca I drove a train to heaven One night inside my dream It didn't run on diesel It didn't run on steam The power came from heaven That made that engine strong My helper was an angel So nothing could go wrong
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 30, 2020.