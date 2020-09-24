1/1
George Bayliss PRIDDAY
1955-2020 Bay Pridday of Milford Bay went to be with the LORD on Saturday, September 12, 2020 following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Beloved brother of Rip (Sue) Pridday, predeceased by parents Bob and June and his many dogs. After graduating from BMLSS in 1974, Bay spent his life skiing and working on wooden boats. He graduated with his carpenter's papers in 1977 working at the time in Prince George, BC. As owner/operator of Pridday Boat Repairs, Bay continued the legacy started by his father for over 18 years. A highly certified ski professional with level 3 designations through both the Instructor's Alliance and Coaches' Federations, Bay worked for over 20 winters at Hidden Valley Ski Area where he made lasting impressions on the lives of many young skiers. Bay's contribution to the sport was recognized by a Heritage Award. Many thanks to the wonderful staff and volunteers at Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville for all of your care and compassion. Gone but never forgotten. Enjoy your pain free peace and rest Bay. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Algonquin Grace Hospice. A celebration of life / interment will be planned for a future time. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
