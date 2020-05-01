George LOSHAW
1937-05-30 - 2020-04-28
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of George, who unexpectedly passed away at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020; at the age of 82 years. A devoted husband to Karen Loshaw (Tingey) for over 60 years. Proud father of Graham Loshaw (Donna), Brent Loshaw (Christine) and Kevin Loshaw. Loving grandfather of Amber (Lisa Wilson), Megan (Zach McKinnon), Jordan (Tessa Hunt), Devon (Crystal Graff), Tanner and Parker. Dotting Great-grandfather of Avery MacKinnon and Finley Wilson. Predeceased by his parents Charles Loshaw and Eliza (nee Brooks) and by his 8 siblings. George will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. One of George's proudest achievements was marrying his wife Karen, who lovingly supported him until the end. He was the greatest man we all knew, always willing to lend a helping hand. He will live on forever in his family's hearts. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home-Turner Chapel. Due to circumstances created by COVID-19 a private service will be limited to George's immediate family. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of George, you may do so to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 1, 2020.
