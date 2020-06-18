The family of the late George Loshaw wish to express our deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, flowers, support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement. There are no words to sufficiently express our gratitude. We especially wish to thank Reynolds Funeral Home - Turner Chapel, Dr. Forrester and the Nursing team at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (SMMH Site) for providing exceptional care, especially on the day of our sudden loss when COVID restrictions limited our ability to be together to say good-bye to our beloved husband, father and grandfather; you did the best you could to support us and it was truly appreciated, thank you! A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date due the current circumstances. Karen Loshaw and Family



